Pharma major expands consumer healthcare in the Mena region

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 7:42 PM

Pharmaceutical company STADA is expanding its consumer healthcare business in the MENA region with the acquisition of FITO from LEO Pharma.

The medical device is based on the wheat extract Rigenase (Damor Farmaceutici, Italy) and is indicated for the dermatological treatment of first- and second-degree burns, ulcers, wounds and abrasions. The herbal origin has a high safety profile and forms a protective barrier against the external environment.

The acquisition includes the takeover of the existing business in the markets of Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Other key markets are Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritius, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia and Yemen.