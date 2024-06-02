UAE introduces new payment plan for medical bills in easy instalments

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 8:53 AM

Unforeseen medical bills can often weigh heavy on your monthly budget, creating financial strain and stress. These surprise expenses, stemming from out-of-network charges or urgent procedures, can disrupt even the most carefully planned finances.

The UAE's health ministry has launched an 'easy payment initiative', which allows people using their facilities to pay for the services in instalments through credit cards. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) joined hands with eight local banks to provide the payment plan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Cardholders can apply for the easy payment plan directly through the bank's call centre or other available channels. Customers who hold credit cards issued by the following banks can benefit from the easy payment options:

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)

Emirates Islamic Bank

Emirates NBD

Ajman Bank

Sharjah Islamic Bank.

This payment solution allows individual and corporate customers with credit cards issued by participating banks to pay the ministry's service fees in instalments over 3, 6, 9, or 12 months for amounts of Dh1,000 or more. The terms and conditions set by the banks regarding profit rates, installment periods, and minimum payments help enhance customer satisfaction.

How to apply for easy payment plan

Customers can apply for the Easy Payment Plan after paying fees using their credit cards by contacting their bank through call centers or via smart application. Please note that the fees must be at least Dh1,000 to avail this service.

Steps to apply for the Easy Payment Plan:

Follow the payment collection procedures at MOHAP

The full amount of the fees will be deducted from the customer's credit card

The customer contact the bank to apply for the service.

Details of participating banks

Bank Minimum fees Repayment period How to apply after payment Application fees Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) Dh1,000 3, 6, or 12 months Bank smart app or call center at 600543216 Terms and conditions apply Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) Dh1,000 3, 6, 9, or 12 months Bank call center at 600502030 Terms and conditions apply Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) Dh1,000 3, 6, or 12 months Bank call center at 600575556 Terms and conditions apply Ajman Bank Dh1,000 3, 6, 9, or 12 months Bank call center at 80022847 Terms and conditions apply Emirates Islamic Bank Dh1,000 3, 6, 9, or 12 months Bank call center at 600599995 Terms and conditions apply Emirates NBD Dh1,000 3, 6, 9, or 12 months Bank call center at 600540000 Terms and conditions apply Sharjah Islamic Bank Dh1,000 3, 6, 9, or 12 months Bank call center at 65999999 Terms and conditions apply Dubai Islamic Bank Dh1,000 6 or 12 months Bank call center at 046092222 Terms and conditions apply

By facilitating easier management of financial obligations, the 'easy payment initiative' is set to improve the overall quality of life in the community and underscore the Ministry's commitment to enhancing customer well-being. Additionally, it enhances the customer experience when interacting with Ministry services.

This Initiative also aligns with the Ministry's strategic plans to embrace innovative financial solutions that leverage technological developments, ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and transparency.