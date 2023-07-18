Palms Sports surges in H1-2023 with Dh45.6 million operating profit

Company reports remarkable 17 per cent yoy growth in operating net profit

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 10:08 PM

Palms Sports, the global sports management company, the world’s largest Jiu-Jitsu training provider, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company, on Wedneswday announced a net operational profit of Dh45.6 million for the first half of 2023.

Contracts with clients soared by 23 per cent in H1-2023, surging from Dh134.6 million (H1-2022) to Dh165.2 million (H1-2023). This upswing in revenue fuelled a substantial 31 per cent YoY increase in gross profit, soaring from Dh40.7 million in H1-2022 to an impressive Dh53.4 million in H1-2023.

“We attribute this success to our dedicated team, strategic partnerships, and unwavering focus on delivering exceptional value. Our unwavering commitment to client satisfaction has propelled a remarkable 23 per cent increase in revenue from contracts, reaching Dh165.2 million,” said Fouad Darwish, CEO, and MD of Palms Sports.

Year over year, the company have witnessed an escalation in its equity, elevating by an 6 per cent from Dh466 million in the first half of 2022 to Dh493 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Consequently, its assets have grown 5.1 per cent from Dh532.7 million in H1-2022 to nearly Dh600 million in H1-2023.

“The latter half of 2023 holds great promise. We remain poised for continued growth and look forward to further expanding our reach in the industry,” Darwish added.

Palms Sports commenced the second half of 2023 with a momentous milestone, making a substantial Dh300 million acquisition of Securiguard Middle East LLC, a renowned leader in providing private security services within the UAE. This strategic move further solidifies Palms Sports’ position as a prominent player in the industry.

The company will soon unveil Khabib Gym in the West Yas district in Abu Dhabi. This represents the company’s entry in the realm of luxurious fitness.