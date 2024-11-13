Over 200 Malaysian firms to attend MIHAS@DUBAI

MATRADE is leveraging strategic partnerships and showcasing Malaysia's leadership in the global halal sector across diverse industries

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) targets RM1 billion ($250 million) in export sales from the upcoming MIHAS@Dubai to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. A total of 215 Malaysian companies will participate in the inaugural MIHAS@Dubai, which also coincides with the Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo from November 18-20, 2024.

Reezal Merican Naina Merican, chairman of MATRADE, said MIHAS@Dubai will be the first international event overseas with the largest Malaysian companies' participation led by MATRADE.

"MIHAS@Dubai is poised to capitalise on the vast potential of the halal market in the Middle East, further solidifying its status as a globally recognised trade show. Additionally, the event plays a key role in positioning Malaysia as a leading figure in the international halal landscape," he said.

Companies participating in MIHAS@Dubai are involved in sectors such as food and beverage, beauty, agriculture and environment, Muslim friendly travel, franchise, Islamic finance as well as halal logistics.

Merican also highlighted that Malaysia's longstanding leadership in the halal industry is bolstered by various government initiatives, including research advancements and the development of robust infrastructure, which have fostered the industry's growth.

Echoing the chairman's statement, Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, chief executive officer of MATRADE, noted that MIHAS@Dubai would be a stepping stone for MATRADE to strengthen the effort to internationalise MIHAS, especially in the Middle East.

He added that this move aligns with the practice of other renowned international exhibitions held outside their home countries, reflecting MATRADE's unwavering commitment to excellence in the halal industry.

Dubai's strategic location in the Middle East, presents it with excellent connectivity to major cities in the region, added Abdul Aziz. "This will provide Malaysian exporters access to diverse regions namely the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia," he said.

During MIHAS@Dubai, MATRADE will organise an International Sourcing Programme (INSP) involving 120 buyers from all over the world, including premium buyers identified by MATRADE Offices in Dubai, Doha and Jeddah.

MIHAS, or the Malaysia International Halal Showcase was incepted in 2004 and has since become an event for local and foreign businesses in the Halal trade to thrive and contribute significantly to the global halal economy.

The recently concluded 20th edition of MIHAS in Kuala Lumpur, had attracted over 43,000 trade visitors, resulting in a total immediate and negotiated trade value of $1 billion.

For more information on MIHAS@Dubai, please visit www.matrade.gov.my/en/mihas-dubai-2024.