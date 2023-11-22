Optimum Nutrition expands investments in Middle East, Turkey, Africa

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 10:51 PM

Optimum Nutrition, a leading sports nutrition brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, has unveiled its new roadmap for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (Meta).

The is expanding its footprint by raising awareness of holistic fitness, partnering with government-helmed initiatives, and rallying the athletic communities with expert and authentic advice.

Optimum Nutrition’s goal-based product range caters to diverse fitness objectives like building lean muscle or bulking up, maximizing athletic performance, and achieving overall physical and mental well-being. Egyptian, Saudi-Leage footballer Ahmed Hegazy is among Optimum Nutrition’s esteemed proponents in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Satyavrat Pendharkar (left) and Karim Gabriel

Satyavrat Pendharkar, Regional Vice President - Greater China, South Asia & META, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, said: “A culture of sports and holistic fitness is shaping up in the region, catalyzed by governments’ continued initiatives and advocacy. As someone uniquely positioned to add to the sporting momentum, with global outreach, decades of experience, and deep regional insights, Optimum Nutrition aims to share vital knowledge of physical and mental health, support and participate in government initiatives, and help not only athletes but every single individual unlock more potential within themselves.”

Optimum Nutrition is taking part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge (30x30), Dubai Active Show and Tough Mudder UAE & KSA. Parent entity Glanbia’s global leaders attended the Dubai Active Show on November 20 and kicked off the next phase of expansion here. Optimum Nutrition is hosting awareness-oriented boot camps by iconic fitness superstars Giovanni Garaba, Asal Nemati, and Eryc Ortiz at the Dubai Active Show, setting the stage for its next growth cycle in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

produced through environmentally responsible processes, quality raw materials, and state-of-the-art facilities. Those are the time-honoured hallmarks of Optimum Nutrition,” asserted Karim Gabriel, Head of Marketing & New Businesses - META, Glanbia Performance Nutrition. Regional focus from a global brand of Optimum Nutrition’s calibre heralds greater sporting glory in the future, drawing upon the UAE’s highest-ever medal haul at the recent Asian Games.