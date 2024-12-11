Offline seeks to expand into global markets

Utsav Somani, founder of Offline

Offline, a platform for founders and keepers, aims to expand into more international markets, starting with the UAE.

“Communities like Offline bridge a critical gap by fostering collaboration and peer learning. When founders share openly in a safe environment, it leads to collective problem-solving and innovation. Offline also connects founders with resources—whether it’s executive coaching or cross-border opportunities—that can accelerate their journeys. We believe such communities are essential for creating a thriving, sustainable tech ecosystem,” said Utsav Somani, founder of Offline.

Excerpts from an interview:

What inspired you to create Offline, and how has it evolved into a leading community of scaled-up tech founders?

Founders often face unique challenges, especially at scale—loneliness, decision fatigue, and the need for nuanced advice. Offline was inspired by the realization that these challenges could be alleviated through trusted peer support. Over time, Offline has grown into more than just a community; it’s a high-impact network. Through curated peer groups, leadership treks, and retreats, we’ve created a space where founders don’t just grow their businesses but also grow as leaders and individuals.

You were instrumental in bringing AngelList to India. What were the initial challenges, and how did you adapt the platform for the Indian startup ecosystem?

The Indian startup ecosystem was still maturing when we launched AngelList India. A major challenge was convincing investors and founders to embrace an online syndication model. Trust-building was key, and we did this by focusing on transparency and delivering early wins. We localized the platform by addressing regulatory nuances, simplifying compliance, and creating a network of angel investors passionate about India’s potential. Today, it’s rewarding to see syndicates becoming a mainstream funding model.

What emerging trends in technology excite you the most, and how do you think they will shape the future of India’s startup ecosystem?

Generative AI is at the forefront—its ability to automate workflows, democratize knowledge, and enable creative solutions excites me. Beyond that, India’s progress in fintech, climate tech, and agritech is remarkable. Startups are not only solving local challenges but also building globally competitive solutions. I see a future where Indian founders will drive innovation in underserved markets worldwide. What advice would you give to early-stage founders navigating today’s competitive startup landscape? Focus on building a great product that solves a real problem, not just chasing funding or valuations. Surround yourself with mentors and peers who challenge your thinking. Learn to pivot quickly based on data, but stay true to your core vision. And, most importantly, prioritize resilience—startups are marathons, not sprints. How do you see startups competing on a global stage, and what can be done to make India and the UAE a more favorable environment for innovation? Startups from India and the UAE are already making their mark globally, but there’s potential to scale further. To enable this, we need policies that reduce regulatory friction, more cross-border collaborations, and access to global talent pools. Platforms like Offline can play a role by facilitating these collaborations and giving founders a global perspective. What are your plans forward?

The focus is on expanding Offline into more international markets, starting with the UAE. We aim to deepen the community’s impact by launching more founder-centric resources, from advisory clinics to global retreats. Personally, I’m also excited about documenting learnings from the Offline journey in a book to inspire more founders. The goal is simple: to continue building platforms that empower founders to thrive.