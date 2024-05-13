Nongshim expands community engagement at the Dubai Esports and Games Festival

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 5:40 PM

Nongshim, a South Korean food company known for its instant noodles, recently sponsored the Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2024. Organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the Festival aims to enhance Dubai’s position as a global gaming hub.

Through this partnership, Nongshim showcased its commitment to UAE community engagement.

Established in 1965 by the Shin family, Nongshim has garnered global recognition as Korea’s No. 1 Noodle. Notable for iconic products like Shin Ramyun, Nongshim continues to captivate palates worldwide with its distinctive flavors and premium quality.

Nongshim’s venture into halal-certified food products has experienced remarkable growth, with an annual increase of approximately 30%, showcasing its responsiveness to diverse dietary preferences.

As part of the region’s expansion strategy, Nongshim aims to leverage emerging trends, including the thriving realm of esports and gaming, to connect with millions of enthusiasts worldwide. This sponsorship of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival underscores Nongshim’s commitment to the gaming community, offered attendees the opportunity to experience its products firsthand at the festival’s GameExpo’s Family Zone.

“We were thrilled to participate in the Dubai ESports and Games Festival and connect with gaming enthusiasts from around the world,” said Yunhee Jo, Global Marketing Manager, Nongshim. “As Korea’s No. 1 Noodle, we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings, we eagerly anticipate introducing rich flavors to new audiences and creating memorable experiences for all.”

Muna Al Falasi, Director of Esports and Games Strategy, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “We were delighted to welcome Nongshim as one of our valued partners for the Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2024. This collaboration underscored our shared vision to enhance Dubai’s position as a global gaming hub, while accelerating the city’s digital economic growth and transformation.”