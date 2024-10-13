New affordable luxury project launched in Dubai

Bonito Residences is being developed by AFM Properties
Maqsood Muhammed, Founder & CEO of AFM Properties
AFM Properties, a UAE developer, has launched its latest project in Dubai.
Bonito Residences promises to make luxury living more accessible with affordable, and features state-of-the-art amenities.
Maqsood Muhammed, Founder & CEO of AFM Properties, said: “Our goal is to set new standards in Dubai's real estate market by offering innovative solutions and delivering lasting value to our clients. “Bonito Residences reflects this commitment, allowing more individuals to experience luxury living in Dubai without compromising on quality.”
