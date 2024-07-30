Multiply logs 60% revenue growth in Q2 2024

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 8:28 PM

Multiply Group, a leading Abu Dhabi-based investment holding firm, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, logging a 60 percent revenue growth year-on-year (YoY) across its operating portfolio to Dh442 million.

The group's net profit (excluding fair value changes) reached Dh319 million, up 49 percent YoY, largely led by the consolidation of new acquisitions as we deliver on our vertical building strategy.