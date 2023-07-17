Mubadala Energy, Masdar collaborate on decarbonisation and energy transition initiatives

Partnership will see both companies jointly explore collaborations

By WAM Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 6:09 PM

Mubadala Energy and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) have entered into an agreement to explore and potentially engage in opportunities relating to decarbonisation and energy transition initiatives.

The partnership will see both companies jointly explore collaborations that leverage Mubadala Energy's deep technical capabilities across its operated and non-operated portfolio, together with Masdar's world-leading expertise in decarbonisation and energy transition technologies.

With a focus on Mubadala Energy's core regions, including the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) and Southeast Asia (SEA), and with the option of exploring other regions of mutual interest, the partnership will cover a range of synergistic areas.

This includes technical solutions to decarbonise or improve the energy efficiency of upstream oil and gas assets, potential joint investments in value-accretive new energy and lower carbon projects, and collaboration on emissions management initiatives.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala Investment Company, said, "Energy transition and decarbonisation are key drivers shaping the global economy. By bringing together two of Abu Dhabi's leading international energy champions to leverage their deep expertise, we are creating a catalyst for innovation. I'm confident this collaboration will accelerate solutions to complex challenges and create opportunities for strategic investment."

Masdar, the UAE's clean energy powerhouse, has been actively developing cutting-edge programs in support of global decarbonisation efforts, in areas like green hydrogen, investing and innovating in renewable energy since 2006. It is committed to advancing the UAE's net-zero journey and creating value for Abu Dhabi by diversifying the economy.

Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO Mubadala Energy, said, "Aligned with the UAE's net zero ambitions, we continue to action a clear strategy to recalibrate our business and play a more proactive role in supporting the energy transition drive towards lower carbon energy. This means we are doubling down on gas across our value chain, exploring investments in new energy sectors such as blue hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and looking at other technological levers to decarbonise operations.

"This bold partnership with Masdar has the potential to greatly accelerate these efforts as well as create opportunities in growth sectors within the industry. As the UAE prepares to welcome leaders from around the world for COP28, we're proud to be forging this strategic partnership."

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, commented, "Masdar believes that energy sector investments must support scalable clean energy alternatives, new solutions for hard to abate industries and more efficient use of natural resources, to mitigate climate change while ensuring a sustainable energy supply. This landmark agreement with Mubadala Energy aligns with those objectives and with our shared ambition to position the UAE at the forefront of the global energy transition."

With a portfolio spanning 11 countries, including a significant operated positions in Southeast Asia, and investments across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, Mubadala Energy is actively pursuing growth opportunities while supporting the energy transition and energy security priorities of host governments. The company's strategic pivot announced last year has also seen a renewed effort to expand across the gas value chain and into new energy sectors, with this agreement providing further momentum to these efforts.