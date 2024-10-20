Mostafa Bin Abdullatif Investments celebrates 100 years

Hamdan Ali Mostafa Abdullatif, Group CEO of MBAL Group

Axon Business Systems, a subsidiary of Mostafa Bin Abdullatif Investments (MBAL Group), has announced the return of `Chubbsafes Corporate Golf Day in partnership with Chubbsafes, a brand under Gunnebo Middle East. The event is set to take place on 6th November and will serve as a platform to celebrate MBAL Group’s 100-year journey in the UAE.

MBAL Group’s diverse portfolio spans various sectors such as investments, real estate, and the distribution of major international brands. Axon’s over 60-year-long partnership with Chubbsafes has established them as a trusted leader in providing innovative security solutions across the UAE. As the exclusive distributor of Chubbsafes in the UAE, Axon delivers state-of-the-art safes and security products to businesses, financial institutions, and individuals.

The Chubbsafes Corporate Golf Day will bring together prominent business leaders, partners, and industry professionals to celebrate MBAL’s legacy. This event will not only commemorate MBAL’s 100 years of success while highlighting the key strategic partnerships that have fuelled its growth, especially the long-standing collaboration between Axon and Chubbsafes.

“This milestone event is a reflection of MBAL’s legacy and dedication to innovation, sustainability, and long-term partnerships. We are excited to host this golf day to celebrate our fruitful collaboration with Chubbsafes and Gunnebo Middle East, demonstrating our mutual commitment to delivering quality and security to our clients,” said Hamdan Ali Mostafa Abdullatif, Group CEO of MBAL Group.