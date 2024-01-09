Money Maestro anticipates 25% growth in 2024

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 5:23 PM

Money Maestro, a financial mortgage consultancy firm operating in the UAE for past three years; anticipates 25 per cent growth in 2024. The company, known for customised mortgage solutions and financial services in the region has a customer-centric approach, distinct from traditional financial service providers.

As an independent brokerage firm, Money Maestro offers a diverse range of mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs and situations. One of the notable features of Money Maestro is its commitment to offering Shariah-compliant home financing solutions, ensuring that clients with specific financial preferences have access to suitable options. The company’s experts specialise in business finance, trade and working capital solutions, guiding clients toward wise investments for a secure future.

Money Maestro has experience in various banking products. With expertise in financial advisory, banking functions, relationship management, and selling financial services to SMEs and corporations, the team is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape in the UAE.

“The team at Money Maestro is committed to providing real-time and transparent advice to clients, particularly in the realm of mortgage deals and personal property Investment in Dubai. Our goal is to streamline processes to make the mortgage application journey efficient and stress-free for our clients,” said Rajender Prasad, Managing Director of Money Maestro.

For expatriates seeking mortgage solutions, Money Maestro offers dedicated services, including mortgage pre-approval and instant approval in principle through its Mortgage for Non-UAE Resident service. The company’s Loan Buy-Out service enables clients to secure low mortgage rates, saving them from overpaying on their current loans. Additionally, Money Maestro provides refinancing and equity release options for clients in need of substantial funds quickly, especially for business opportunities. The company’s forward-thinking approach caters to diverse financial needs, ensuring clients have access to the best financial tools available in the market.