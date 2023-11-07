Mohammed bin Rashid opens Gulfood Manufacturing 2023

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at Gulfood Manufacturing, accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed and Al Marri.

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 7:46 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday opened Gulfood Manufacturing, the world’s premier F&B manufacturing event, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Gulfood Manufacturing embodies the UAE’s pivotal role in influencing the future of vital industries that are critical to the progress and wellbeing of the global community. Aligned with our ethos of creating platforms for fostering ground-breaking ideas and solutions to address pressing global challenges, this year’s Gulfood Manufacturing will contribute to enhancing food security and sustainability on a worldwide scale. In an era marked by technological transformation, the UAE remains dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence while promoting resource-efficient practices in the food industry. As we mark the culmination of the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and prepare to host the UN Climate Conference COP28, the principles of sustainability continue to inform every aspect of our vision for progress and our strategy for growth. We are committed to making significant contributions to global efforts to build a future where food ecosystems thrive while our planet is protected and all communities enjoy food security.”

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

Reinforcing Dubai’s position as hub for sustainable manufacturing and innovation, over 3,000 exhibitors from 80 countries are showcasing their latest products, services, and solutions to an international buyer audience across four co-located events: Gulfood Manufacturing, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East and Private Label ME. All four events will run until 9 November. The event brings together over 36,000 delegates from across the global food industry.

The opening sessions of the Foodtech Summit saw insightful discussions from global industry experts who are transforming food production. The first day of Gulfood Manufacturing also saw the announcement of the winners of the Gulfood Manufacturing Industry Excellence Awards 2023, which aim to recognise the most innovative products and technologies that have made outstanding contributions to the industry over the past year.

GEA Middle East FZE was named Sustainable Company of the Year for its Low Carbon Heat Network, with Tetra Pak Export FZE winning the Best Packaging Innovation Award for its Tetra Prisma® Aseptic 330 Square with DreamCap™ 26, and Ishida Europe Ltd scooping the Best Food Safety Innovation award for its The IX-PD X-ray inspection system.

This year, over 600 international submissions were received across ten award categories, with three new categories reflecting the emphasis on sustainability at this year’s event: Renewable Energy Initiative, Plant-Based Manufacturing Company of the Year; and Sustainability Champion of the Year. Three DWTC food and beverage events are co-located with Gulfood Manufacturing from 7-9 November 2023.