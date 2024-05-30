Medad awarded 331 patents

Mohammed Alshaiba Almazrouei, President of Medad Technology

Medad Holding subsidiary Medad Technology, a UAE-based HealthTech company leading in public health advances, has been granted 331 patents over the last couple of years as the company boosted its investment in research and development.

In 2022, the company announced it is investing $150 million in R&D, product development and manufacturing, paving the way for new advances in Consumer HealthTech, Pharmaceutical HealthTech, and Power Management. This has culminated in an impressive portfolio of 331 patents and four proprietary chips.

In 2022, Medad Technology accounted for 39% of all patents originating from the UAE at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), third only to Khalifa University and Abu Dhabi Oil Company.

By developing advanced proprietary electronics and algorithms, Medad has streamlined power management, enhanced functionality and operational precision, optimizing aerosol delivery. Given the advantages of the innovative chipset in comparison to existing off-the-shelf components, Medad Technology’s IP has the potential to advance power management beyond inhalation, with multiple applications within the semiconductor industry.

Mohammed Alshaiba Almazrouei, President of Medad Technology, said: “At Medad Technology, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of public health innovation with novel therapeutic solutions. Our achievements in patent acquisition and the development of proprietary technologies demonstrate an unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes. Innovation is central to the UAE’s economic growth, and Medad remains committed to contributing to this vision by establishing a strong presence in R&D, design, engineering, product development, and manufacturing.” In a recent clinical study, Medad Technology’s cutting-edge ultrasonic delivery system, with its proprietary chips and algorithms, demonstrated unparalleled efficiency in drug delivery by controlling aerosol particle size. With an aerosol consisting of tiny particles, the technology enables direct delivery to the deepest regions of the lungs through inhalation, bypassing the user’s metabolism and facilitating direct bloodstream absorption. The success of Medad’s technology marks a leap forward in improving drug delivery efficiency, thus improving the prevention and treatment of chronic illnesses and enabling the inhalation of medications previously limited to oral administration in pill form. This breakthrough has the potential to transform the pharmaceutical field by lowering costs through dose reduction and minimizing drug wastage while mitigating the side effects of traditional oral medications. Medad Technology’s primary focus is evaluating its technology as a nicotine replacement therapy to aid smoking cessation. With tobacco smoking being the leading cause of preventable death, accounting for over 8 million deaths globally per year, according to the WHO, the company’s innovative approach offers a promising solution.

Additionally, Medad Technology is working on novel drug delivery methods to treat diseases such as pulmonary hypertension, a condition that is becoming more prevalent as the world’s population ages. The company’s inhalation-based treatment is designed to reduce side effects commonly associated with existing pill-based medications, providing a more effective and patient-friendly treatment option.