MBME Group and Solutions+ sign two collaboration agreements

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering the UAE’s position in the fields of sports and digital technology, MBME Group and Solutions+, a fully owned Mubadala company, recently signed two agreements that aim to support sports and youth, while also enhancing digital technology solutions, aligning with the UAE’s vision of achieving excellence in these vital sectors.

The agreements were signed by Abdelhadi Mohamed, Managing Director and Group CEO of MBME Group, and Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+, in a ceremony attended by Homaid Al Shimmari, Chairman of Solutions+, and Saeed Mohamed Saeed Albadi, Vice Chairman of MBME Group. These agreements mark an important step toward realizing the UAE’s aspirations to improve the quality of life through the enhancement of sports and technological innovation.

In a statement, Abdelhadi Mohamed, Managing Director and Group CEO of MBME Group, stated: “We are proud of this partnership with Solutions+, which allows us the opportunity to support sports in the UAE. This partnership will contribute to developing the athletic capabilities of our youth, further enhancing the UAE’s position in the international sports arena and aligning with the aspirations of our visionary leadership to position the country among the leaders in sports” In this context, Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+, said: “Through this strategic partnership, we aim to achieve tangible progress in the field of digital technology to support the UAE’s vision of becoming a leader in innovation. We are confident that this will contribute to accelerating the digital transformation in many of our activities and improving the business environment.” The second agreement focuses on the strategic partnership between MBME Group and Solutions+ in the digital technology sector. Through this partnership, MBME Group will provide innovative technological solutions based on artificial intelligence and digital transformation techniques aimed at improving operational efficiency and boosting productivity.

These partnerships represent a significant step towards supporting innovation in both sports and technology and achieving sustainable development that meets the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership.