Wall Street stocks dip, dollar rebounds as Fed readies rate cuts

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. — AFP

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 10:00 PM

Stocks fell and the dollar gained on Thursday after Federal Reserve minutes signaled US interest rate cuts were set to begin but US business activity fell to a 4 month low.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45 per cent, to 40,707, the S&P 500 lost 0.63 per cent, to 5,585 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.13 per cent, to 17,716.

The Fed minutes, released on Wednesday, said the “vast majority” of policymakers felt that, if data came in as expected, a September cut was likely to be appropriate - validating market expectations.

On Thursday, fresh data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose in the latest week, but the level remained consistent with a gradual cooling of the labor market.

US business activity also fell to a four-month low in August and firms continued to struggle to pass on higher prices to consumers, bolstering the likelihood that inflation will stay on a downward trend over the coming months.

Steve Englander, a markets strategist for Standard Chartered Bank, said the Fed minutes showed the bank was in sight of its inflation target and unemployment is rising, putting a 50 bps rate cut “on the table”.

“If they are not announcing that they have won on inflation, they are saying they expect to win relatively soon,” Englander wrote in an email on Thursday.

Global stocks after a phenomenal rebound from early-month lows plumbed after a bout of volatility, fell about 0.3 per cent.

European shares gained 0.36 per cent, helped by retail stocks, after a subdued trading session in Asia. They added to initial gains after data for the euro zone showed surprising strength in business activity this month.

Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 per cent.

Oil prices rallied after falling for a fifth straight day as investors worried about the global demand outlook before a decline in US fuel inventories provided a floor.

US crude gained 1.86 per cent to $73.27 a barrel and Brent rose to $77.44 per barrel, up 1.83 per cent on the day.

Euro zone bond yields were higher after survey data showed the bloc’s services sector fared better than expected in August, although a separate measure of wage pressures eased.

The dollar rebounded from a 13-month low against the euro on Thursday before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Friday and as the greenback’s recent weakness was seen as being overdone relative to peers. The dollar index, gained about 0.4 per cent.

Lower US rates would give central banks around the world room to move. On Thursday the Bank of Korea opened the door to a cut in October, while Bank Indonesia has lined up cuts in the fourth quarter.