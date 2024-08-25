Wall Street seeks to break September blues

A television station broadcasts US Federal Reserve Chair Chair Jerome Powell speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (on Friday. — AFP

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 6:08 PM

The rally in US stocks faces an important test this week with earnings from chipmaking giant Nvidia, whose blistering run has powered markets throughout 2024.

The S&P 500 has pared a sharp drop it suffered after US economic worries contributed to a sell-off at the beginning of the month and again stands near a fresh all-time high.

Nvidia, whose chips are widely seen as the gold standard in artificial intelligence, has been at the forefront of that rally, jumping by more than 30 per cent since its recent lows. The stock is up some 150 per cent year-to-date, accounting for around a quarter of the S&P 500’s 17 per cent year-to-date gain.

The company’s August 28 earnings report, coupled with guidance on whether it expects corporate investments in AI to continue, could be a key inflection point for market sentiment heading into what is historically a volatile time of the year. The S&P 500 has fallen in September by an average of 0.78 per cent since World War Two, the worst performance of any month, according to CFRA data.

“Nvidia is the zeitgeist stock today,” said Mike Smith, a portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, which holds the company’s shares in its portfolios. “You can think of their earnings four times a year as the Super Bowl.”

Some investors are getting ready for fireworks. Traders are pricing in a swing of around 10.3 per cent in Nvidia’s shares the day after the company reports earnings, according to data from options analytic firm ORATS. That’s larger than the expected move ahead of any Nvidia report over the last three years and well above the stock’s average post-earnings move of 8.1 per cent over that same period, ORATS data showed.

The results come at the end of an earnings season during which investors have taken a less forgiving view of big tech companies whose earnings failed to justify rich valuations or prodigious spending on AI. Examples include Microsoft, Tesla and Alphabet, whose shares are all down since their July reports.

Nvidia’s valuations have also climbed, as the stock soared about 750 per cent since the start of 2023, making it the world’s third-most valuable company as of Thursday, while also drawing comparisons to the dotcom bubble of more than two decades ago. The company’s shares trade at about 37 times forward 12-month earnings estimates, compared with a 20-year average of 29 times, according to LSEG Datastream.

Market sentiment could depend as much on Nvidia’s guidance as its results. Evidence that it sees robust demand will be a bullish sign that companies are continuing to invest rather than pull back in anticipation of an economic slowdown, said Matt Stucky, chief portfolio manager, equities, at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.