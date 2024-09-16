UAE's Emirates NBD launches zero-fee equity trading for customers

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 11:57 AM

Emirates NBD has introduced a new initiative enabling customers to invest in the UAE equity markets at zero transaction fees. According to the bank, this would encourage the growth of domestic stocks and boost economic growth in the country.

Emirates NBD customers can explore and trade local equities for free using their everyday mobile banking app, ENBD X, with more than 150 regional equities available to trade on the platform.

The bank’s recent initiative is in line with the nation’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which focuses on enhancing the UAE's position as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic hub.

By offering customers an opportunity to invest in the UAE equity markets, Emirates NBD strengthens the bank’s ongoing commitment to support the UAE’s economy and economic agenda. Emirates NBD continues to work closely with the UAE’s government, regulators, and private sector to boost the nation’s standing as a key global investment hub.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD continues to finance the real economy of the UAE and contribute to the long-term economic growth and development of the region. As a leading national bank, we continue to introduce beneficial initiatives that advance the financial prosperity of our customers. Our new initiative not only provides investors access to local equity markets, but also allows them to explore and invest in domestic stocks at no cost, presenting an opportunity to diversify their portfolios.”

He added: “Investing in domestic stocks contributes directly to the success of local businesses and domestic companies, thereby supporting the growth of our national economy and aligning with the bank’s commitments and goals.”