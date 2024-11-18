UAE to become one of world's biggest gold trade hubs after surpassing UK

KT Photo: Shihab

The UAE is becoming one of the most important hubs for gold trade in the coming years, a recent report by the DMCC revealed.

This position was significantly bolstered by the UAE leapfrogging the United Kingdom in 2023 to become the second-largest gold trade hub worldwide, with over USD 129 billion in total trade – a rise of 36 per cent on the past year.

The report titled 'Trade, Technology and Markets in Transition', further predicted the rise of an 'Asian century' for gold, with a particular focus on the development of a new gold economic corridor among BRICS nations, including the UAE, that can provide an alternative to traditional gold trade centres.

The report provides key insights into the current state of the global gold and silver markets, while highlighting that geopolitical challenges in the world. These include sanctions against Russia which have shaken the global financial economy, prompting countries worldwide to reconsider their reliance on the US dollar and the safety of their gold holdings.

Due to this, central banks worldwide have ramped up their gold purchasing activities and repatriated US-stored bullion to diversify away from the dollar, with some even using gold in lieu of the US dollar in trade transactions. This shift is driving gold prices to unprecedented levels, creating a ripple effect across the global economy.

The UAE is responding to these challenges by emerging as a key player in the global precious metals market, leveraging its strategic location, robust regulatory framework, and advanced infrastructure to bridge East and West and reshape the gold trade.