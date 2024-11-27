UAE: Talabat increases IPO size to 20% due to strong investor demand

Photo: File

Food delivery company Talabat has increased its initial public offering (IPO) size from 15 to 20 per cent of its total issued share capital due to strong investor demand, it was announced on Wednesday.

The IPO, now on the Dubai Financial Market, has been expanded to about 4.66 billion shares from the previously announced 3.5 billion.

The price range remains unchanged at Dh1.50 to Dh1.60 per share. Assuming all shares are sold, the revised offering could rake in Dh7 billion to Dh7.5 billion.

The additional shares of about 1.16 billion have been allocated only to professional investors in the second tranche, Talabat said.