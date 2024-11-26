UAE National Day: Financial markets to be closed on December 2 and 3

Photo: AFP file

The financial markets in the country will be closed for two days on account of the UAE's 53rd National Day, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced on Tuesday, November 26.

The markets will be closed on December 2 and 3 and will resume on December 4, SCA said in a post on X.

Government employees in the country will get a 4-day weekend for this year's National Day celebrations, now called Eid Al Etihad. December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, will be paid holidays for those working in the public sector, the UAE Government had announced last week.

Employees in the private sector will get paid holidays for December 2 and 3. When combined with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, this translates to a four-day break.

Government employees in Sharjah will get a five-day weekend, local authorities confirmed last week.

They will get paid holidays on December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, with regular operations resuming on December 4, Wednesday, the emirate's human resources department said. In Sharjah, because the official weekend is from Friday to Sunday, employees in the public sector will enjoy a five-day long weekend.

This year's National Day celebration — the 53rd — has been named Eid Al Etihad, which symbolises the 'union' (Etihad) and marks the unification of the Emirates on December 2, 1971. The theme is central to the country's “identity, symbolising heritage, unity, strength, and national pride”.