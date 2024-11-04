UAE: Lulu Retail increases IPO size to 30%

Lulu Retail, the largest pan-GCC full-line retailer, on Monday announced an increase in the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to 30 per cent, compared to 25 per cent earlier.

The total offering size has increased to over 3.09 billion shares (3,098,671,605) from the previously announced over 2.58 billion (2,582,226,338) ordinary shares.

The additional 516,445,267 shares have been wholly allocated to the qualified investor offering – tranche two, accessible to professional investors only. The offer price range is unchanged between Dh1.94 and Dh2.04 per share, it said on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Assuming all the shares offered are sold, the total size of the IPO has been revised to between Dh6.01 billion and Dh6.32 billion.

Based on the Offer Price Range, Lulu Retail is set to list with a market capitalization of between Dh20.04 billion and Dh21.07 billion.

The final offer price will be determined through a book-building process and is expected to be announced on Wednesday. Admission of Lulu Retail shares to trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is expected to take place on November 14. ALSO READ: UAE: Lulu Retail sets IPO price range as subscription opens UAE: Some smaller investors sell shares to raise cash to subscribe Lulu IPO