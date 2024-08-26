UAE: Gold prices slip in early trade on first day of the week

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 9:28 AM

Gold prices in the UAE slipped at the opening of the markets on the first day of the week, but are still trading above Dh300 per gram.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh304.0 per gram at 9am UAE time compared to Dh304.25 per gram at the close of the markets on the weekend. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh281.25, Dh272.5 and Dh233.5 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,510.32 an ounce, down 0.22 per cent at 9.10am UAE time.

Samer Hasn, senior market analyst at XS.com, said gold gained last week after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole with bets on more soft signals from the Fed about cutting interest rates this year.

Markets were also watching what would come out of the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza in light of the prevailing negativity surrounding them.