E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Gold prices recover after losing Dh7 per gram in previous session

It plunged Dh7 per gram yesterday as equity dropped worldwide due to recession fears in the world’s largest economy

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 9:42 AM

Gold prices in the UAE recovered on Tuesday morning after losing Dh7 per gram on Monday evening due to US recession fears sparking a broader selloff.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh2 per gram higher at Dh291.75 on Tuesday morning compared to last night’s close of Dh289.75 per gram. It lost Dh7 per gram yesterday as equity plunged worldwide due to recession fears in the world’s largest economy.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh270.0, Dh261.5 and Dh224.0 per gram, respectively.


Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,410.54 per ounce, up 0.25 per cent at 9.20am UAE time.

ADBC Research said in a note that growing recession fears, following Friday’s release of soft labour market data for July, fuelled risk-off sentiment, with global equity markets falling and bond markets rallying.

“The July NFP print was soft on all fronts, though the impact of Hurricane Beryl adds uncertainty. Upcoming labour and wider data will need to be closely watched for downside risks, particularly following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s emphasis on the dual mandate and concerns over downside risks to the labour market expressed during last week’s FOMC meeting. An extended run of soft labour and activity prints could trigger larger rate cuts by the Fed. We already see a risk of 75 bps of cuts in 2H2024 following the July labour print, from 50 bps earlier,” it said in a note.

The study noted that dovish signalling from Powell during the FOMC meeting puts the onus on July CPI which is due next week to provide further evidence of disinflation progress.

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from Business