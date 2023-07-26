UAE: Gold prices jump in Dubai in early trade

Sharjah records Dh549.4 million worth of property transactions in first half of 2023
Gold prices climbed in the UAE on Wednesday morning after precious metal prices rose globally late on Tuesday on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will end its monetary tightening cycle.
The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh237.75 per gram on Wednesday at 9am, UAE time, up from Dh237 when the markets closed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh220, Dh213, and Dh182.50 per gram, respectively.
Spot gold inched 0.13 per cent lower to $1,962.93 per ounce by 9.20am, UAE time.
[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]
Analysts are expecting the US Federal Reserve to announce a 25 bps rate hike today.
Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FxPro, said the US dollar rose on Tuesday for the 6th consecutive session, weighing on gold. However, this corrective pullback now highlights gold's internal strength.
“Given the prospects for further declines, a dynamic near $1,947 and $1,910 will be necessary. A break below the former would take gold back below its 50-day moving average, and a break above it could be seen as a false break.
“A break below $1,910 will take the price below the previous local lows. Combined with the lower local highs from mid-July, this would form a downtrend, trashing the current bullish scenario,” said Kuptsikevich.
ALSO READ:
Sharjah records Dh549.4 million worth of property transactions in first half of 2023
Partnership will see both companies cooperate to conduct joint studies
Musk’s net worth on July 25 stood at $242.4 billion, according to Forbes’ ‘The Real-Time Billionaires’ list
Euromonitor said inflation in the UAE and Saudi averaged around five per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, last year
The price increase came even though the market expects more interest rate hikes
Goldman Sachs sounds bullish on oil outlook
There will be quarterly initiatives, workshops addressing social priorities and reviews done to ensure tangible results
The UAE’s GDP in 2022 at constant prices totalled Dh1.62 trillion