UAE: Gold prices fall in Dubai on the weekend

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 9:23 AM Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 9:31 AM

Gold prices fell half a dirham in Dubai at the opening of the markets on Saturday.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh281.75 compared to last night’s close of Dh282.25 per gram. Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 22K opened at Dh260.75, 21K at Dh252.5 and 18K at Dh216.5 per gram.

Prices marginally changed when compared to the start of the week.

Globally, gold closed nearly unchanged at $2,326.73 per ounce on Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com Middle East, said the Federal Reserve's stance on maintaining high interest rates for an extended period has kept US Treasury bond yields elevated and the US dollar strong which weighed on gold during the last few weeks.