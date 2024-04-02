Salik to distribute Dh550 million cash dividend for the second half of 2023

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 6:02 PM

Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, on Tuesday announced the distribution of cash dividends amounting to Dh550,035,000 (equivalent to 7.3338 fils per share), representing 100 per cent of the net profit of the second half of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023.

The decision was taken at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of Salik’s Board of Directors. Shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activity and its financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31 2023, which included the value of cash dividends distributable for the fiscal year 2023, which amounted to Dh1,097,962,219 (equivalent to 14.6395 fils per share), representing approximately 100 per cent of 2023 distributable net profit.

Salik’s AGM concluded with the approval of various special resolutions. Among these, the definition of ‘government shareholder’ was amended to encompass any entity or individual designated or nominated by the Government of Dubai. Additionally, amendments were made to the articles of association to add new business activities into Salik’s operations. The AGM also approved Salik’s corporate social responsibilities policy, along with the allocation of a percentage of the company’s forecasted revenues towards the CSR initiatives.

Al Tayer said: “Salik’s robust financial performance in 2023 highlights the resilience of its business model, with record total revenue of Dh2.1 billion, increasing by 11.4 per cent YoY. This growth was primarily attributed to toll usage revenue, which grew by 11.7 per cent YoY, marking the strongest full-year performance since the start of Salik’s operation in 2007.”

He added: “The distribution of 100 per cent of our net profit for the second half of 2023 confirms our commitment to create long-term value for our shareholders, with our very solid performance in 2023 a testament to the trust that the wider stakeholder community has placed in us. We are a direct contributor to, and beneficiary of, Dubai’s commitment to growth and diversification, and we are proud to be playing a role in this thriving economy.”

He also noted: “Today’s AGM resolutions mark a significant step forward for Salik, positioning us for growth and ESG stewardship. The recent introduction of our corporate social responsibility & volunteering policy in 2024 further underscores our commitment to achieving sustainable growth and aligning our operations with international best practice. We remain committed to collaborating closely with the relevant institutions and stakeholders, to support socioeconomic development while prioritizing societal well-being and creating positive change within our community.’’

Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said: “Salik’s second AGM as a publicly listed company marks a notable milestone in our journey of growth and development. Our unwavering dedication to robust governance and transparency practices has instilled confidence in our shareholders, as evidenced by the support and engagement witnessed in today’s meeting. We are committed to fulfilling our strategic growth plans, elevating our business to unprecedented levels of success.”