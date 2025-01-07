Inflation concerns pull rug out from Wall Street rally

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. — AFP

US survey data rekindled inflation concerns and rising bond yields helped pull the rug out from under a rally on Wall Street on Tuesday.

“A much stronger-than-expected rise in US services prices sent shivers through US stocks,” said market analyst Axel Rudolph at online trading platform IG.

At 10:16 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.82 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 42,636.74, the S&P 500 lost 24.88 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 5,950.50 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 154.71 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 19,710.27.

ISM’s monthly survey of the US services sector showed it expanded in December, but the prices component also jumped to its highest point since last January.

There have been mounting concerns that incoming president Donald Trump’s plans to raise tariffs, cut taxes and crack down on immigration will reignite US inflation, putting pressure on the Fed to keep borrowing costs higher for longer.

“There are still fears that Trump’s tariff plan will be inflationary for economies around the world, as it could lead to further upwards pressure on the dollar, if interest rates are forced to stay elevated in the US, due to higher consumer prices,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown brokerage in London.

“This is having an impact on the bond markets and has led to a sell-off around the world,” she told AFP.

Yields on US government debt jumped higher and the yield on 30-year UK Treasury Gilts hit its highest level since 1998.

Friday’s US non-farm payroll report is the next big marker for investors hoping for some idea about the Fed’s plans for rates after it recently scaled back its forecasts for cuts in 2025.

Elsewhere, the euro strengthened against the dollar as official data showed eurozone inflation accelerated in December to 2.4 per cent.

Higher eurozone inflation will make it more difficult for the European Central Bank to cut interest rates in order to boost sluggish growth.

However the euro later fell back after the US services data as the dollar rose against its major rivals.