Indian rupee trades in narrow range against UAE dirham in early trade

High oil, strong investor sentiment drive demand
The rupee witnessed a range-bound trading in initial deals against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.37 against the greenback (23.15 UAE dirham), then touched 83.35, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 6 paise to settle at 83.39 against the US dollar (23.16 UAE dirham).
