Indian rupee touches near two-week high on broad dollar weakness

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 12:27 PM

The Indian rupee rose to its highest level in nearly two weeks on Monday as the dollar index declined to its lowest level in six months, sparking broad gains in Asian currencies.

The rupee was at 83.90 (Dh22.86) as of 11:10am IST, up about 0.05 per cent compared with its previous close at 83.94 (Dh22.87) on Friday.

The local currency rose to 83.85 (Dh22.84) in early trading, its highest level since August 6.

The dollar index fell 0.3 per cent to 102.1, its lowest level since mid-January, as investors anticipated a dovish tilt emerging in the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting minutes, due on Wednesday, and Chair Jerome Powell's remarks later in the week.

With US macro data showing disinflation and growth still largely resilient, Chair Powell could provide a stronger signal that the Fed will proceed with rate cuts at the September FOMC meeting," MUFG Bank said in a note.

Traders have fully priced in a 25-bps rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting, while resilient US economic data slimmed hopes of a 50-bps cut.

Despite gaining in early trading, the rupee lagged behind gains in Asian currencies, which were up by 0.3 per cent to 1.5 per cent. It has declined about 0.2 per cent against the dollar over the last month, diverging from broad-based strength in its peer currencies.