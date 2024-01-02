UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham in morning session

Currency tracks negative trend in domestic equities and the strength of the US dollar in the overseas market

By PTI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 83.32 against the US dollar (23.14 against the UAE dirham) in the morning session on Tuesday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and dollar demand from importers weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.28 against the dollar, then fell to 83.32, registering a fall of 11 paise over its previous close.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business