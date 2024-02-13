Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham amid elevated crude oil prices

UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer recommended distributing a dividend of $350 million
The rupee declined marginally to 83.01 against the US dollar (22.61 against UAE dirham) in early trade on Tuesday amid a muted trend in domestic equities.
A stronger American currency and elevated crude oil prices also dented sentiments.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.00 against the dollar, and touched an early high of 82.98 and a low of 83.01 in initial trade.
