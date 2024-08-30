Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham on equity inflows

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 10:20 AM

The Indian rupee gained slightly on Friday on the back of inflows into local stocks but importers' dollar demand limited the gains.

The rupee was at 83.84 (Dh22.84) against the US dollar as of 8.55am UAE time, against its close at 83.87 (Dh22.85) in the previous session.

Despite expectations of inflows related to India's increased weight in MSCI's emerging market equity index, the rupee was unable to gain substantially in the face of "strong dollar demand" from local importers, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

The higher weightage for Indian equities, effective on Friday, is expected to draw up to $3 billion of inflows, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

Benchmark Indian equity indexes, the BSE Sensex (BSESN), opens new tab and Nifty 50 (NSEI), opens new tab, touched record highs in early trading and were last up about 0.2 per cent each.

The rupee is "likely to trade within a range of 83.75 to 83.90" on the day with a bias towards slight appreciation, Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex, said.

The dollar index was little changed at 101.3 while most Asian currencies slipped, save for the offshore Chinese yuan, which was up 0.2 per cent at 7.08, its strongest level since June 2023.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums slipped, pressured by an uptick in US bond yields after data released on Thursday quelled concerns about an economic slowdown.