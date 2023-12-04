Indian rupee rises 6 paise against UAE dirham in early trade

MEA leather goods market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 7%
The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 83.27 against the US (23.13 against UAE dirham) dollar in early trade on Monday amid a positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.28 against the dollar and then touched a low of 83.30, and a high of 83.27 against the greenback.
On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.33 against the dollar (23.24 against UAE dirham).
[For real-time forex rates, click the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]
UAE has always been at the forefront of embracing innovation
The optional four-day workweek gives its employees flexibility, encourages greater productivity and work-life balance
The trade between Iraq and UAE has grown over 60 per cent in the last year
Region’s first high-speed green hydrogen pilot refuelling station is located at Masdar City
Eviqe DiamondsTM launches a certified cutting-edge lab-grown diamond production facility
Volume of super-prime homes sold in Dubai totalled $1.59 billion during Q3
Clark criticises Rolls over pricing and the performance of its largest engine