Indian rupee rises 4 paise to 82.87 against US dollar in early trade

Positive sentiment in the equity markets supported the currency

By PTI

Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 9:37 AM

The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.87 (Dh22.5) against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid a weak American currency against major rivals overseas and inflow of foreign funds in the domestic capital markets. The UAE currency is pegged to the dollar.

A positive sentiment in the equity markets supported the rupee, though the local unit was weighed down by an upward movement in the crude oil prices, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.86 and slipped further to trade at 82.87 against the greenback, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.

