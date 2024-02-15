Indian rupee rises 3 paise against US dollar in early trade

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 9:21 AM

The rupee appreciated 3 paise to 82.99 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range as strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices weighed on the local unit and restricted the uptick in the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.00, then touched 82.99 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a rise of 3 paise from its previous close.

