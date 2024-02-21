UAE

Indian rupee inches up against US dollar in early trade on Wednesday

Selling pressure from foreign equity investors amid elevated level of crude oil prices resisted a sharp gain

By PTI

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 9:19 AM

The Indian rupee sustained its upward momentum for the third straight session and gained 6 paise to 82.91 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a weak American currency and positive equity market sentiment.

However, selling pressure from foreign equity investors amid elevated level of crude oil prices resisted a sharp gain in the domestic currency, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.90 and slipped to 82.91 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a gain of 6 paise from its previous close.

