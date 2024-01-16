UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee falls against UAE dirham, reversing upward movement of last 9 days

Some inflow of foreign funds supported the Indian currency which was weighed down due to volatile crude oil prices, forex traders say

By PTI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 9:19 AM

The rupee reversed its nine-day upward movement and depreciated 11 paise to 82.97 against the US dollar (23.05 against the UAE dirham) in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency against major overseas rivals and subdued equity market sentiment.

Some inflow of foreign funds supported the Indian currency which was weighed down due to volatile crude oil prices, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.95 and slipped further to 82.97 against the greenback in initial trade, registering a loss of 11 paise from its previous close.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit Khaleej Times' dedicated Trading News page here.]

ALSO READ:


More news from Business