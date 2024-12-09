Indian rupee falls 7 paise to 84.73 against US dollar during early trade

The Indian rupee opens slightly lower on Monday as expectations surrounding the incoming Trump administration's policies keep the dollar well-bid despite heightened hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month.

The rupee was at 84.7250 against the US dollar, down slightly from its close at 84.6875 in the previous session, while dollar-rupee forward premiums nudged higher, aided by heightened odds of a US rate cut in December.

The dollar index was up nearly 0.2% at 106.1 on the day, adding to its 0.5% rise on Friday, while most Asian currencies were weaker.

Dollar offers by foreign and state-run banks helped limit the rupee's losses in early trading, traders said, in the face of strong dollar demand from importers, including local oil companies.