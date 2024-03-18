Indian rupee edges up 2 paise against UAE dirham in early trade

Transaction adds luxury resorts in Abu Dhabi, the Maldives, and the Seychelles to NCTH portfolio
The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to trade at 82.84 against the US dollar (23.01 UAE dirhams) in the opening session on Monday following foreign fund inflows.
An uptick in crude oil prices and listless trade in domestic stocks capped rupee gains in opening trade, forex dealers said.
The local currency moved in a narrow range of 82.83 to 82.84 against the dollar in early deals. The rupee closed at 82.86 on Friday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]
ALSO READ:
Transaction adds luxury resorts in Abu Dhabi, the Maldives, and the Seychelles to NCTH portfolio
CEOs understand that to get the best from AI, they need to focus on their people
Consumer trust in UAE banking to get a major boost: UBF
Company expects its owned rig count to total 142 this year
Retail major reported a 12% increase in Ebitda to Dh4.6 billion
Results were driven by 301 meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions
ETF provides global investors access to a diversified portfolio of UAE bonds
Inaugural boutique in Dubai marks Middle East expansion