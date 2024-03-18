UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee edges up 2 paise against UAE dirham in early trade

An uptick in crude oil prices and listless trade in domestic stocks capped rupee gains in opening trade

By PTI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 9:24 AM

The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to trade at 82.84 against the US dollar (23.01 UAE dirhams) in the opening session on Monday following foreign fund inflows.

An uptick in crude oil prices and listless trade in domestic stocks capped rupee gains in opening trade, forex dealers said.

The local currency moved in a narrow range of 82.83 to 82.84 against the dollar in early deals. The rupee closed at 82.86 on Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

ALSO READ:


More news from Business