Indian rupee depreciates 4 paise against US dollar in early trade

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 10:23 AM

During early trade on Thursday morning, the Indian rupee fell 4 paise to 83.48 (Dh22.74) against the US dollar due to firm American currency and an upward trend in crude oil prices overseas.

The currency resisted the fall amid the unabated inflow of foreign capital but gave in to the pressure due to a muted trend in the domestic equity markets, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.43 and lost further to 83.48 against the greenback, registering a fall of 4 paise from its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.02 per cent at 104.90. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.02 per cent to $85.09 per barrel.