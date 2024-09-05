Gold prices recover in Dubai after slipping below Dh300 per gram

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 9:32 AM

Gold prices in Dubai opened higher on Thursday morning after briefly slipping below Dh300 per gram level on Wednesday.

At 9am UAE time, the 24K variant of the yellow was trading at Dh302.0 per gram at the opening of the markets on Thursday, up from Dh300.75 at the close of the markets. The yellow metal fell below the psychological barrier of Dh300 per gram briefly on Wednesday evening as it came under pressure.

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh279.75, Dh270.75 and Dh232.0 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,494.44 per ounce, down 0.06 per cent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Joseph Dahrieh, managing principal at Tickmill, said gold prices were under pressure and traders could remain cautious as they wait for additional economic data this week as the Federal Reserve meeting comes closer.