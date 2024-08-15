Gold prices drop in Dubai after yellow metal plunged 1% globally last night

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 9:31 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 9:32 AM

Gold prices fell in Dubai at the opening of the markets on Thursday as precious metal fell 1 per cent globally on Wednesday night after data showed US consumer prices rebounded in July.

At 9am UAE time, the 24K variant of the yellow opened half-a-dirham lower at Dh297 per gram, while 22K, 21K and 18K were trading lower at Dh275.0, Dh266.25 and Dh228.25 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,453.67 per ounce, up 0.17 per cent.

The yellow metal fell one per cent on Wednesday night as the US consumer price index increased 0.2 per cent, dumping hopes for a sizeable rate cut from the US Federal Reserve next month.

Ruben Ferreira, head of Portuguese operations at FlowCommunity, said gold prices remained near their peak and could benefit from a weaker dollar and sliding treasury yields.

“Geopolitical risks in the Middle East and Eastern Europe could continue to support demand for the precious metal. Increased uncertainty might drive demand for gold as a safe-haven asset if tensions escalate into broader conflicts,” said Ferreira.