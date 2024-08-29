Dubai: Food delivery firm Talabat to list for IPO in Q4

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM

Delivery Hero is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) of its Emirati subsidiary Talabat on the Dubai stock exchange in the fourth quarter of this year, the German food delivery company said on Thursday.

Under the planned listing on the Dubai Financial Market, the parent would sell existing shares in Talabat while retaining a majority stake, it added.

Delivery Hero's shares rose by 7 per cent in early Frankfurt trade at 0635 GMT.

The firm's sales in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region jumped 31 per cent in the second quarter, growing faster than other regions, according to a statement that came shortly after the IPO announcement.