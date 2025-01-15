Dubai: Gold prices up in early trade; 22K hits Dh300 per gram

KT photo: File

Gold prices rose at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Wednesday with 22K reaching Dh300 per gram.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K rising to Dh324 per gram on Wednesday morning compared to last night’s close of Dh322.50.

Among the other variants, 22K rose Dh0.5 per gram to Dh300 while 21K and 18K opened higher at Dh290.50 and Dh249 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,675.73 per ounce, up 0.26 per cent.

[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

Rania Gule, senior market analyst at XS.com, said that at the beginning of the week, gold showed a clear downward movement near the $2,671 level. However, it remains unable to sustain a clear continuation in this direction.

“This negative performance reflects the impact of several intertwined factors, most notably the hawkish expectations for the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. At the same time, the rise in US Treasury yields and the strengthening of the US dollar to record levels are placing additional pressure on gold prices. These dynamics put gold under the weight of market preferences for yield-generating assets amid the rising opportunity cost,” she said.