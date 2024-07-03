Dubai: Gold prices steady in early trade

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 9:38 AM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 9:45 AM

Gold prices were steady at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed that 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh282.75; 22K at Dh261.75; 21K at Dh253.5; and 18K at Dh217.25 per gram at 9am, UAE time, remaining unchanged from last night’s close.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,334.57 per ounce, up 0.18 per cent, at 9.10am UAE time.

[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

Gold has performed remarkably well in 2024, rising by 12 per cent in the first half, outpacing most major asset classes. Gold has thus far benefitted from continued central bank buying, Asian investment flows, resilient consumer demand, and a steady drumbeat of geopolitical uncertainty.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For the second half of 2024, the key question in investors’ minds is whether gold’s momentum can continue — or if it’s running out of steam.