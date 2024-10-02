Dubai: Gold prices lose Dh1.75 per gram in early trade after hitting record high

File photo

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 9:30 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 9:31 AM

Gold prices in Dubai slipped in early trade on Wednesday after reaching a new record high on Tuesday evening.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed the 24K variant of the yellow metal losing Dh1.75 to Dh321.5 per gram at the opening of markets on Wednesday, compared to Dh323.25 per gram when the markets closed on Tuesday.

The prices hit an all-time high of Dh323.25 per gram in Dubai on Tuesday as the safe-haven commodity’s demand grew due to the escalating military conflict between Israel, Iran and Hezbollah. On Tuesday, Iran launched an attack on Israel with 200 missiles.

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K rates dropped to Dh297.75, Dh288 and Dh247 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was down 0.24 per cent at $2,654.06 per ounce at 9.07am, UAE time.

