Dubai: Gold prices jump Dh1 per gram in early trade

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 9:36 AM

Gold prices jumped Dh1 per gram in Dubai in early trade on Thursday.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh304.5 per gram at 9am UAE time as compared to last night’s close of Dh303.5 per gram.

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh282.0, Dh273.0 and Dh234.0 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,515.45 per ounce, up 0.3 per cent. The price fell below the $2,500 level on Wednesday evening but recovered in the later session.

Milad Azar, market analyst at XTB Mena, said gold prices eased on Wednesday as investors adopted a cautious stance, awaiting fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s imminent interest rate cut.

“A slight recovery in the dollar is adding pressure on gold prices. Traders are currently pricing in a 63.5 per cent probability of a 25 basis point cut and a 36.5 per cent chance of a more substantial 50 basis point reduction in the anticipated September rate cut. This follows dovish statements from Fed officials, who have highlighted rising risks to the labour market while expressing confidence that inflation will return to target,” said Azar.