Dubai: Gold prices inch higher in early trade

The emirate’s Business Climate Index rose to 168 points for Q1 2024, up from 144 points during the same period last year
Gold prices inched higher at the opening of the markets in the UAE on Tuesday.
The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh244.50 per gram on Tuesday morning as against Dh244.25 at the close of the markets on Monday. Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 22K was trading at Dh226.5, 21K at Dh219.25 and 18K at Dh188.0 per gram.
Spot gold was up 0.13 per cent at $2,019.08 per ounce as of 9.10 am UAE time.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Rania Gule, market analyst at XS.com, said gold continued its upward trend despite reduced expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve before the June policy meeting.
“The price maintains its strength, even as Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for January strengthened the dollar. The reason behind the rise in gold prices is the Producer Price Index data for January, which defied expectations. Federal Reserve officials consider the recent surge in Consumer Price Inflation as temporary, affirming a longer-term trend indicating a significant decrease in inflation,” she said.
Gule added that markets still anticipate a Fed interest rate cut this year, despite reduced chances of that happening in June. “A delay in interest rate cuts could negatively impact gold. It's worth noting that prolonged high interest rates reduce the attractiveness of non-yielding precious metals, as they increase competition for high-yield investments,” she said.
In addition, investors will also monitor developments surrounding additional stimulus measures from Chinese authorities in the coming months. While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could lead to a rise in gold prices as it is considered a traditional safe-haven asset.
“The most significant event affecting the markets this week will be the release of the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday,” she added.
ALSO READ:
The emirate’s Business Climate Index rose to 168 points for Q1 2024, up from 144 points during the same period last year
Banks records strong business momentum with double-digit growth in assets; Financial performance aided by significant progress across the core businesses with total operating income recording a 15 per cent growth
Revenue increases year-on-year by 41% with Ebitda up 93%
Underlying group net profit grows 25.5% YoY
The group reports a significant growth in total assets of 17 per cent year-on-year to Dh28.2 billion
The company announces full-year minimum dividend of Dh600 million (8.0 fils per share), half of which had already been paid out