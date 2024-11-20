Dollar resumes climb after three-day fall as investors eye Fed

The US dollar rose on Wednesday, restarting its post-election rally after a three-session decline as investors looked for more insight on the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates and US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies.

Safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen, Swiss franc and the greenback saw a brief boost on Tuesday before fading. Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that country would “do everything possible” to avoid nuclear war, hours after Moscow announced it would lower its threshold for a nuclear strike.

Even with the recent pause, the dollar index has rallied about 3 per cent since the US election on growing expectations the Fed may slow its path of interest-rate cuts on concerns Trump’s policies could reignite inflation.

“There’s a lot of pessimism about Fed rate cuts that we think (is) misplaced,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO at Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York. “The rest of the world, except for Japan, has to cut because they have zero growth, basically, and without the US they’d be in a recession. So then the big variable is the US Everybody is super-bearish, in our opinion too bearish, about Fed cuts.”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.53 per cent to 106.66, with the euro down 0.56 per cent at $1.0536. Expectations for the path of rate cuts have been scaled back, while volatile, in recent weeks.

Markets are pricing in a 59.1 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s December meeting, down from 82.5 per cent a week ago, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. A Reuters poll showed most economists expect the Fed to cut rates at its December meeting, with shallower cuts in 2025 than expected a month ago due to the risk of higher inflation from Trump’s policies. Recent comments from Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have pointed to the central bank being slow and measured in its rate-cut path. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.36 per cent to 155.2. The dollar had strengthened as much as 9 per cent against the yen since the beginning of October to as much as 156.74, rising above the 156 mark last week for the first time since July and sparking the possibility Japanese authorities may again shore up the currency. Investors are waiting for Trump to name a Treasury secretary, one of the highest-profile cabinet posts overseeing the country’s financial and economic policy. Some of Trump’s other picks have generated questions about their qualifications and experience. The recent yen weakness to a three-month low has lifted expectations the Bank of Japan was likely to make a hawkish shift as the currency approaches levels that prompted an intervention in July. Comments this week from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda did not offer fresh signals on the central bank’s leanings.

Sterling weakened 0.17 per cent to $1.266, giving back earlier gains. The pound had initially moved higher as data showed British inflation jumped more than expected last month to rise back above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target and underlying price growth also gathered speed. The rise in inflation supported cautiousness by the BoE on interest-rate cuts. Traders see an 84.5 per cent chance that the BoE will hold rates steady at its policy meeting next month.